A meeting will be held for people to find out more about Dolgellau’s fflecsi bus.
The meeting will take place at Tŷ Siamas cafe bar, Dolgellau on Thursday, 21 March, from 10am-2pm.
Gwynedd Council said its fflecsi team, along with members of the council and Lloyds Coaches will be available to answer questions, provide information and support people with their fflecsi journeys.
Fflecsi Dolgellau operates Monday-Friday, 9am-3.30pm and 5pm-6pm, and Saturdays from 8am-6pm.
It can be booked through the app or on 0300 234 0300.