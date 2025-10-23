A slew of wind farms have been proposed for much of mid Wales, raising concerns that our landscape will be blighted for generations by the giant turbines needed to generate clean and green energy.
But at what cost to our region?
The wind farm proposals have tapped into a well of opposition from local campaigners, determined to maintain the natural beauty that makes mid and west Wales a drawn for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
But the new turbines are more than 220 metres high and will be visible for miles. And while there is a need for green sources of power, there’s a strong sentiment shared by opponents that Wales is turning into on large open-air wind farm.
Knowing what is being planned for your area, when and where, are essential. And public notices printed in regional and local newspapers such as the Cambrian News do just that.
If the Labour Government at Westminster has its way, it won’t be necessary for some businesses to print public notices - a slippery slope that undermines your fundamental right to know.
This week, for example, residents of west Wales are being advised that a large swath of south east Ceredigion is being considered for a large “energy hub”.
The site, as the public notice details, is at Waun Maenllwyd, approximately 3.5km southeast of Llanddewi Brefi and 11km northeast of Lampeter. The development is being planned by Waun Maenllwyd Wind Energy Hub Ltd.
The company is serving notice that it intends to apply to the Welsh Government for planning permission as it says its plans are for “a development of national significance.
The proposal for the six turbines would also mean putting in ancillary infrastructure, an electrical substation compound and associated infrastructure including a communication mast, access tracks and associated crossings and junctions, underground cabling, construction borrow pits, enabling earthworks and felling of trees, building temporary construction compounds and, other associated ancillary works/infrastructure.
In the coming weeks, if you’re driving between Talybont and Machynlleth, you should be aware that a 40mph zone will be temporarily in force along sections of the roadway.
Work is being carried out to install fibre optic cables and the temporary speed limit is intended to provide safety to those working at the side of the road.
