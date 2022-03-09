Pupils call for government support for refugees

Primary school pupils from Gwynedd have called on the Welsh government to ensure safe refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Tryweryn, Frongoch, met with Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor to discuss the day-to-day work of an elected representative, and were given the opportunity to share their views with him.

The pupils told Mr ap Gwynfor that “family, a roof above their heads and food in their stomachs” were the most important things to them. They were also concerned about the news coming from Ukraine.

Speaking on the floor of the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor took the opportunity to pose the pupils’ question to the government.

He said: “I had the pleasure of the company of some pupils from Ysgol Bro Tryweryn on a digital visit to the Senedd yesterday.

“We had a conversation about the things that were important to them. They were also very concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

“So, on behalf of the children of Frongoch and Penllyn, this is what they wanted me to ask of the government: given the importance of family, a roof above people’s head and food in your stomach, can we have a written statement from the government following your meeting with local government tomorrow as to what steps the Government is to take in order to ensure sanctuary for refugees from Ukraine here in Wales? Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, responded.

She said: “I think one of the joys of being a member of this place is welcoming schoolchildren from our constituencies, and, obviously, we haven’t been able to do it in the format that we would normally do, but it’s really good to hear that you did it in a digital format yesterday.