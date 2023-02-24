PUPILS from Ysgol Eifion Wyn have paid a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff.
The Porthmadog pupils met Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor there, who said it was “a pleasure to meet the children".
He said: “‘It was a delight to welcome pupils from Yr Wyddfa class, Ysgol Eifion Wyn, Porthmadog to the Senedd this week.
“I hope everyone had an enjoyable time touring the Senedd and found their visit to Cardiff interesting.
“It was a pleasure to meet the children and tell them about what goes on in the Senedd and how decisions taken here affect their lives.”
He added: “Any other schools from Dwyfor Meirionnydd that would like to come and visit the Senedd then please do get in touch.”