Puss in Boots comes to town tonight
Mid Wales Opera is inviting audiences to join them in a fairytale world of magic and myth with their production of Puss in Boots, which comes to Criccieth tonight.
Launching their fairytales season at the annual Friends of MWO Gala, Mid Wales Opera executive director, Lydia Bassett, said: “Lots of people are struggling at the moment, and there’s something magical about letting someone sing you a story. We want magical fairytales to transport you to another world for the evening, full of witches and ogres, a princess and the mischievous Puss in Boots. This is a familiar story with an operatic twist and we’re excited to be sharing it with audiences across Wales and the borders.”
Jonathan Lyness’ new chamber arrangement of Puss in Boots (El Gato con Botas) will enable MWO to take professional live opera to small and mid-scale venues at the heart of communities across Wales and the borders. The production will be sung in English. Jonathan said: “Who hasn’t heard of Puss in Boots? But who can remember the story? This is a chance for audiences of all ages to get reacquainted with this devious cat and bask in this Catalan composer’s beautiful but rarely heard music.”
From its opening, Montsalvatge’s music is energetic, tuneful and full of catchy rhythms, lush melodies and feline musical effects. A match-making cat, a slow-witted ogre and a very happy ending make it the purrfect way to introduce young people to opera. The five singers and five musicians will come together again in a cabaret-style second half bursting with popular music.
MWO’s SmallStages tour of Puss in Boots comes to Criccieth Memorial Hall tonight, Thursday, 20 October, at 7.30pm.
The show can be seen in Ceredigion at Felinfach on Thursday, 1 November, before returning to Gwynedd for performances at Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre on Friday, 11 November, and Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on Saturday, 12 November.
