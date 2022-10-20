Launching their fairytales season at the annual Friends of MWO Gala, Mid Wales Opera executive director, Lydia Bassett, said: “Lots of people are struggling at the moment, and there’s something magical about letting someone sing you a story. We want magical fairytales to transport you to another world for the evening, full of witches and ogres, a princess and the mischievous Puss in Boots. This is a familiar story with an operatic twist and we’re excited to be sharing it with audiences across Wales and the borders.”