ABERYSTWYTH RNLI is encouraging people to don their wellies and yellow clothing and walk the prom to raise money for the lifesaving charity.
The Aberystwyth Lifeboat Mayday Mile will take place on Sunday, 5 May from 10am.
The crew is asking people to pull on their wellies and don their brightest yellow and join them for the second Mayday Mile fun walk along the promenade!
Money raised will go towards the RNLI.
The event is designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, utilising a virtually flat course with no gates or steps.
Prams are welcome and the event is free for those under 3 years of age.
Well behaved dogs are also welcomed.
Event registration is between 10am and 11am at the bottom of Constitution Hill, with a safety briefing at 11.15am, with participants set to start at 11.30am.
There is a 1 hour cut off time for participants.
A BBQ will be available at the Lifeboat Station following the event.