Gwynedd police are reminding people that a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) remains in place in Pwllheli following reports of anti-social behaviour.
The enforcement area has signage in place, prohibiting the consumption of alcohol if an authorised person asks them to stop, being in possession of a container holding alcohol if an authorised person asks them to surrender it, behaving in a way which can reasonably be perceived to cause harassment, alarm or distress, loitering in a state of intoxication through alcohol or drugs, loitering or performing for reward within 10 metres of a cash machine.
A breach of the PSPO is a criminal offence and is dealt with by way of prosecution through the Magistrates court.
The order remains in place until August 2027.
Anyone who witnesses a breach of PSPO can report it to police via our website or by calling 101.
More information can be found on the Gwynedd Council website: https://orlo.uk/mbDaM
The council introduced PSPO’s for Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Cricieth in August 2024 in response to new and increasing types of anti-social behaviour.
As a result of the orders, from the 7 August 2024 onwards, police have had additional powers within these areas to tackle specific nuisances or issues, with the aim of improving the lives of residents and visitors to the area.
The PSPOs are designed to target behaviour that is likely to cause harassment, alarm, nuisance or distress, loitering in a state of intoxication through alcohol or drug-induced activity, and consuming alcohol following a request by the police to stop drinking.
Signage has been installed in key areas to inform residents and visitors of the new restrictions.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, then Cabinet Member with responsibility for community safety, said last August: “The introduction of the orders follows extensive consultation with the community and partners.”