North Pwllheli councillor, Elin Hywel, has been elected as vice-chair of the Reconciliation Society during the organisation’s annual meeting.
Robat Idris, previously the Vice-Chair, succeeds Rhun Dafydd as chairman. Rhun, who was the youngest ever chair of Cymdeithas y Cymod, stepps down after three years of service.
Rhun, from Ynys Mon, brings extensive experience in campaigning for justice in Wales with organisations such as Cymdeithas yr Iaith and PAWB.
In light of increasing divisions within communities and global conflicts, the role of organizations like Cymdeithas y Cymod in promoting peace and reconciliation has never been more critical.
Elin said: “I am extremely proud to have been elected vice-chairman of Cymdeithas y Cymod.
“Recent wars and conflicts have had lasting and irreversible effects on our world.
“As humanity suffers from these crises, the call for reconciliation must be loud.
“Yet, in the face of these challenges, there is often only a whisper of peace.
“Our movement is crucial, offering hope and an alternative future in these dark times.”
Cymdeithas y Cymod is part of the International Fellowship of Reconciliation peace movement which has branches worldwide and here in Wales.
Rob and Elin have now commenced their three-year term on the organization’s executive committee.