Penrhos Polish Village has a new name and a show home home open for people to visit.
Viewings are now underway at the show home of the independent living scheme, which has been named Hen Bentre Pwylaidd.
The development of phase one will soon be home to 42 people over the age of 55.
Gwynedd Council, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and ClwydAlyn, are working together on the care model for Pen Llyn to provide quality, energy efficient homes and modern health and care services. The phased redevelopment will replace all existing accommodation on the site over a three to five-year period.
The new development will welcome its first residents this winter.
Hen Bentre Pwylaidd will offer a mix of modern apartments and bungalows, enabling residents to maintain their independence whilst benefitting from the reassurance of on-site support and care if needed; providing peace of mind for individuals and their families.
Dylan Davies, Senior Development Project Manager at ClwydAlyn said: “The opening of the show apartment gives residents the opportunity to see the quality of the homes that will be available and how the scheme has been carefully designed around the needs of older people.
“Schemes like this play a vital role in rural communities, by combining accessible homes with support services and opportunities for social connection.
“We’re delighted to be working on this groundbreaking scheme alongside our partners Cyngor Gwynedd, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, the Welsh Government and Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd, to ensure that people can continue to live within their community for longer.”
Independent living schemes like this are increasingly being recognised for the positive impact they have on the physical and mental wellbeing of residents.
Developments like these allow residents to maintain independence and increase social interaction. They reduce isolation and loneliness.
Residents have access to care and / or support if needed, and the homes are well-insulated for warmth, with energy efficient measures leading to more affordable fuel bills.
There will be a scheme manager and on-site staff, daily meals available in the on-site restaurant, domiciliary care provision based on assessed need, a personal alarm system and communal facilities for hobbies and entertainment.
Hen Bentre Pwylaidd is owned and operated by ClwydAlyn.
Gwynedd Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have confirmed that plans are moving ahead to build a nursing care home on the same site as the former home, which was once home to displaced Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War.
The council say they are currently progressing plans, which would see a formal planning application for the care home submitted, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027, subject to the necessary approvals.
The proposed residential and nursing care home would provide 56 beds, designed to modern regulatory standards, with full en-suite provision and dementia-friendly features.
Gwynedd Council anticipates that its new care home will be ready in 2029.
For more information about the ongoing development of Hen Bentre Pwylaidd visit: https://shorturl.at/n0sLm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.