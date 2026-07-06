Glosters in Porthmadog has closed the door to its shop “after 12 wonderful years”.
Their workshop and online store will remain open, but the Bank Place shop shut for the final time on 26 June.
The owners said: “After 12 wonderful years, we’ve closed the doors to our little high street shop for the final time.
“That building has been so much more than a shop. It’s where so many friendships began, where collections started with a single mug, where sample sale queues stretched down the street, and where some of our happiest memories were made.
“To every single person who walked through those doors, stopped to say hello, supported us, or chose to shop small, thank you. You helped build Glosters into what it is today, and we’ll always be grateful for that.
“Leaving is bittersweet. We know we’ll miss the familiar faces, the conversations, and everything that shop represented. But sometimes, even when something has been wonderful, it’s the right time to walk away and make space for the next chapter.
“This isn’t goodbye to Glosters, our workshop still continues with our online presence– it’s just goodbye to a place that meant the world to us.
“Thank you for 12 unforgettable years.
“No… you’re crying.”
When the company announced the closure, they said: “When we bought the building in 2014 neither of us could have ever imagined what Glosters would grow into!
“We never thought the shop and workshop would separate, we didn’t think the workshop would need to move, yes we dreamt of bigger, but we never imagined it’d happen.
“When Covid struck, the business changed dramatically. “We went from the shop being 80 per cent of our income and then by 2021 we’d seen a complete flip with online becoming our main income and growing at a rate we couldn’t keep up with.”
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