A vigil in support of the people of Palestine took place in Pwllheli last night.
Around 70 people attended the vigil at Y Maes, Pwllheli at 6.30pm on Thursday, 11 January. Speaking at the event were Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts, Cllr Elin Hywel, Cllr Rhys Tudur and Reverend Aled Davies. The aim of the vigil was to offer support for Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: "I'd like to thank the organisers of the vigil in Pwllheli for bringing the community together in solidarity to repeat our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
"For nearly 100 days Wales and the rest of the world has witnessed unimaginable horror and suffering in Gaza. Entire families killed, neighbourhoods turned to rubble, the total collapse of hospitals, power plants and water facilities which has led to the rampant spread of disease.
"The brutal bombardment which has killed over 23,000 Palestinians nearly half of them children, must come to an immediate end and aid must be allowed to enter Gaza unabated. Plaid Cymru is clear that the only way this can happen is if the international community unites to bring about a permanent ceasefire.
"The International Court of Justice is currently hearing evidence from South Africa on the need for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza and for suspected evidence of breaches of international humanitarian law to be investigated. Just as it did so in the ICJ case on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK must follow the precedent it has set itself and support the call to end the hostilities at once and for investigations to take place.
"Plaid Cymru is clear that international law must be upheld, and all those who have violated it must be held to account. Only then can both Israel and the Palestinian people begin to move forward towards a brighter future."