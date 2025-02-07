A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled substances.
Pwllheli police conducted a Misuse of Drugs Warrant on 5 February on Sand Street.
They seized suspected controlled substances, a large quantity of cash and other items believed to have been gained through the proceeds of crime.
They were released from custody while the investigation continues.
“We are committed to working with the community to prevent drug misuse,” a police spokesperson said.
“We urge the public, if you see suspicious behaviour, coming and goings from the same address, people living beyond their means or aware of someone who is dealing in controlled substance to report it directly to us or to Crimestoppers online or by 08000555111.”