The Home Office says three people have been arrested at a Porthmadog barbers, suspected of working illegally.
The arrests were made at Star Barbers in Porthmadog on 12 September as part of a UK-wide crackdown on illegal workers.
The Home Office says new figures show more than 8,000 illegal migrants have been arrested after 11,000 raids were carried out by Immigration Enforcement from October 2024 to September 2025.
It adds, the umber of illegal working arrests has skyrocketed by 63 per cent as Immigration Enforcement carry out highest level of raids in British history.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, said: “Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more.”
