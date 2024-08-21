Police in Pwllheli have have issued advice to boat owners following high value marine thefts.
The Rural Crime and We Don’t Buy Crime Team officers visited Pwllheli Marina to discuss crime prevention advice and boat security. They also provided property marking for reassurance purposes.
As part of Operation Seabird, a campaign to protect coastal wildlife - they also discussed the importance of protecting and respecting birds and marine life during the summer. Some activities can have devastating effects on certain species and habitats.