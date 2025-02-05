Engineering students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Pwllheli will compete in this month’s F1 in Schools competition.
Four Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor engineering students are preparing for the North Wales F1 in schools competition at Denbigh Leisure Centre.
Tom Williams, Osian Griffiths, Ben Griffiths and Toby Topham have formed Rapid Rebels - one of two teams competing in the intermediate category from the Level 3 Extended Engineering course at the Pwllheli campus on 18 February.
Last week Ben, Osian and Tom visited the purpose-built workshop of their sponsors Harbour Marine Services, on Glandon Industrial estate in Pwllheli.
Robert Walker, owner and director of Harbour Marine Services, presented the team with branded clothing donated by Suzuki Marine.
During their visit the learners also had a look around Harbour Marine Services' workshop and the wide range of GRAND RIBs and vessels powered by state-of-the-art Suzuki engines.
Emlyn Evans, lecturer at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus, said: “It’s great to be able to take part in the F1 in schools competition. The project and team building tasks involved in the competition fit nicely into the Level 3 Engineering Qualification.
“As with every competition, there comes a financial commitment to purchase materials, pay entry fees and transportation to the venue. Therefore, the support from Suzuki Marine and Harbour Marine Services has made this possible for the Rapid Rebels to compete in this year’s North Wales Regional Finals.
“We are very pleased with the collaboration and sponsorship that Suzuki Marine and Harbour Marine Services have given our learners and we look forward to reporting back in the coming weeks of their successes at the competition.”
If you would like to know more about engineering courses and the opportunities available at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, email [email protected] or visit Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s website for more information. https://www.gllm.ac.uk/courses/engineering-level-3