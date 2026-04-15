Live firing and weapons testing in Cardigan Bay will no longer be announced to the general public.
QinetiQ who operate the MoD Parc Aberporth site, where weapons are regularly tested out in the bay, has confirmed that weekly schedule updates for mariners will no longer be released.
A spokesperson for QinetiQ told the Cambrian News: "I'm afraid there has been a change in QinetiQ policy and we no longer send out updates on our activities.
"The advice is to contact Aberporth Range Control on 01239 813480 for updates on our schedule.”
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
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