After 75 years of active support for the RAF Association, the Towyn & Aberdovey branch has finally closed.
The last act was the laying up of the branch standard in St Cadfan’s Church, Tywyn on Sunday, 30 July.
John Williams, the final chairman of the branch, passed over the standard 60 years after he first paraded it to its dedication in the same church.
Pictured above are branch members Wing Commander Lee Turner, ‘Luigi’ Jones with the standard, John Williams and Richard Stoner.
