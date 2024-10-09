A rail union has reached an agreement with Transport for Wales which will end any potential strike action.
Last week, Rail union TSSA balloted its members to consider potential strike action after rejecting a below inflation pay rise of 3.5 per cent.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Welsh Government-owned Transport for Wales had tabled a revised pay deal, which has been accepted by the union.
The revised offer from TfW, which affects staff in clerical and management grades, includes a five per cent pay rise in the first year of the deal and a commitment to match the rate of RPI in year two.
It also includes a commitment to reduce contacts to 35 hours for some grades.
TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “After a very clear message from TSSA members to TfW on their willingness to ballot for industrial action, Transport for Wales has revised their offer.
“Make no mistake. TfW has only made this improved pay offer because our members showed that they were ready to vote for strike action."
TfW said it was pleased to reach a resolution, adding: "We continue to be committed to working collaboratively to achieve the best possible outcomes for our people."