A rail union is balloting its members in Wales as it considers strike action over pay.
Rail union TSSA is balloting members at Welsh Government-owned Transport for Wales (TfW) for industrial action, including a possible strike, after the union rejected a below inflation pay rise of 3.5 per cent.
TSSA General Secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: “We are balloting our members for industrial action as a last resort but feel we have no option but to take this course.
“Frankly it is extremely disappointing that TfW has not only offered a below inflation pay rise to our hard-working members but failed to make any attempts at all to negotiate with us in good faith on other aspects of our pay claim.
“We also cannot accept a situation whereby a multi-year pay deal does not give our members a guaranteed minimum increase for year two.
“TfW should be in no doubt that our members are deeply unhappy with the situation – one which the company could alleviate and stop significant disruption to the railways, by making an improved offer."
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: "We will shortly be meeting with representatives from the TSSA and are confident of working together to find a resolution."