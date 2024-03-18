As the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society approaches its 75th anniversary, a major redevelopment is being planned to carry the railway into the future.
‘Preserving our Past, Building Our Future’, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will see major redevelopment of facilities at Tywyn Pendre and Wharf stations.
Other plans include updating some of the current facilities, increase the availability of suitable accommodation in the area for regular volunteers and training the next generation of engineers in heritage skills.
The estimated costs of these proposals is around £4 million. Initial funding has been secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards the development of a full application for a grant from them for over £1 million.
In addition they are pursuing further grant funding from various sources.
This Friday The 75 Appeal will officially be launched with the target of raising at least £500,000 towards the project over the next five to six years. All the money raised will go towards the major redevelopment project. This aims to provide the railway with the facilities needed for future decades, particularly replacing those that have been identified as life-expired or inadequate. Every year there will be a focus on a particular aspect of the redevelopment for fundraising.