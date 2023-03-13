The Peter Manisty Award is not granted every year, and is only awarded for exceptional achievements in the heritage railway world. The team’s submission not only included preservation work on the train, but also their success in constructing a building to house the 200 waggons, the creation of a workshop in the original forge building atBoston Lodge and all the work needed to operate the train safely in the 21st Century. Paul Lewin, FfWHR director and general manager said: “The award could not come at a better time. The efforts of this team over more than 30 years are truly outstanding and it is more than overdue that their contribution to railway conservation should come into focus. The team involved are one of the longest standing and most committed in the world of railway preservation.