Barmouth WI held the 26th Netta Irvine Open Bowling Competition on Saturday, 5 August.
The day started with torrential rain but it didn’t deter the eight players who took part.
The games started at 1pm when fortuitously the rain ceased.
Carol Clay played Pauline Owen and Mari O’Rourke played Julie Taylor in the semi-finals with Pauline and Mari going through to the final.
Pam Payton presented the trophies to the winner, Mari and runner-up Pauline, and The Best of the Rest, which is awarded to a non-player, to Carol.
The players were grateful to Colin Hopkins and Charles Martin who organised and marked the matches.
A sumptuous tea was then held in the clubhouse, which was prepared and served by the WI ladies.
