Rattling those pots and pans on MasterChef

Saturday 26th November 2022 7:00 am
Owen Vaughan
Owen Vaughan (MasterChef: The Professionals )

Letter to the Editor: Good luck to our local Chef Owen Vaughan, competing in MasterChef on BBC One

He has cooked many great for us at the Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel in Dolgellau.

This is a very exciting programme, especially when you have sampled his cooking.

This is very good also for the Penmaenuchaf. It is an ideal and beautiful location for a great meal.

Jean Miles,

Harlech

