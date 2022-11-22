Rattling those pots and pans on MasterChef
Saturday 26th November 2022 7:00 am
Owen Vaughan (MasterChef: The Professionals )
Letter to the Editor: Good luck to our local Chef Owen Vaughan, competing in MasterChef on BBC One
He has cooked many great for us at the Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel in Dolgellau.
This is a very exciting programme, especially when you have sampled his cooking.
This is very good also for the Penmaenuchaf. It is an ideal and beautiful location for a great meal.
Jean Miles,
Harlech
