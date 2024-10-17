A GROUP of Ceredigion childminders have been recognised for their achievements by industry peers.
On 5 October, childminders travelled to Llandudno where Pacey Cymru held their second annual event to celebrate the achievements of members in Wales and recognise their ongoing commitment to the childcare and early years sector.
Ceredigion County Council said: "It was a source of great pride for the Ceredigion Childcare Unit to see a number of childcare professionals from the county nominated for awards, these include Sara Ahmed-Pattisahusiwa in the Rewarding Registration category; Claire Lowe in the Social Media Star category; Carys Flynn, Eleri Williams and Terri Steele in the Partnership in Practice category."
Carys Davies, Strategic Childcare Manager for Ceredigion, added: “Many congratulations to Ceredigion Childminder Terri Steele, for not only achieving Camau Welsh language mynediad level 1 this year, but also for being joint winner of the Wellbeing Champion award.
"This award is particularly poignant, as it is nominated by parents and carers, who talked about the huge difference that Terri has made to their children’s lives including teaching sign language to children and opportunities for outdoor learning supporting well-being.
“It is great to see some of the Ceredigion Childminders being recognised for a national award.”