Nearly 50 Welsh learners attended a coffee and discussion group in the Sportsman Hotel, Porthmadog on Saturday, 21 January.
These meetings, run by Learn Welsh North West are aimed at giving learners extra support and practise in the language across various sites including Chwilog, Nefyn, Llanystumdwy and Pwllheli.
It is always fantastic to see local experienced Welsh speakers attending to give their time to help new speakers.
This is the highest number of learners ever at the meeting in the Sportsman, people of all ages from four to 80. This is good news at a time when statistics suggest that the number of Welsh speakers is in decline.
Organisers would like to say a big thank you to the Sportsman Hotel for providing the venue.
