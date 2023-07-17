A record number of parks and green spaces across Wales have reached the high standards required to fly the coveted Green Flag - and many of them have been awarded to places in Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys.
Winning the full award in Ceredigion is Aberystwyth University’s Penglais Campus, the Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Ynyslas Nature Reserve, and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Lampeter Campus.
Picking up the Community Award in Ceredigion is Aberporth Village Hall Recreation Ground, Coed Y Bont, Hafan y Waun and Silian Village Green.
In Gwynedd, full awards go to Gwynedd Council’s Padarn Country Park and Tywyn Town Council’s Ynysymaengwyn.
Community awards go to Cae Bryn Coed, Dwyfor Gardening Project, Gardd Gymunedol Hafan Deg and Incredible Edible Porthmadog.
Community awards were awarded to the following in Powys: Arlais Community Garden; Dolwen Fields, Gerddi Bro Ddyfi Gardens, Llandrindod Pomarium, Severn Farm Pond Nature Reserve, The Warden and Watton Allotment Association.
Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy revealed today (Tuesday, 18 July) the names of the 280 sites that have received the internationally renowned Green Flag Award and Green Flag Community Award.
Wales still holds more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites, which are maintained and run by volunteers. Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: “It’s fantastic to see a record number of our green spaces have achieved a Green Flag status, including a number of newly awarded sites.
“The standard required to achieve Green Flag status is very high so I want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent, year-round facilities to local people and visitors alike.
“Our local green spaces have a vital role to play in connecting us to nature, supporting biodiversity and providing opportunities for healthy recreation.”
Now in its third decade, the Green Flag Award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important. Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.
“News that 280 parks and green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag Awards is testament to the hard work of hundreds of staff and volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”
A full list of award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru.