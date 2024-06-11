Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show set a new record on Saturday, 8 June for the highest number of entries in the sheep section.
The show, at Gelli Angharad, attracted 650 sheep section entries!
Stuart Wood made the nine-hour drive from Aberdeenshire to Wales to judge the national Welsh Beltex Society show. Mightily impressed by the standard of exhibits he said: “What a cracking show it was. Some very strong classes and excellent sheep were put in front of me.”
Arthur Davies from Caerphilly had the difficult job of judging the Sheep Interbreed Championship. Champion Female went to Gethin Davies with his charollais yearling ewe. Champion Male went to Richard Howatson with his Welsh Speckled Face exhibit. Champion Group went to R Williams’ Blue Texels. Mr Davies’ eventual supreme was awarded to the charollais, owned by Gethin Davies of Bethania, Ceredigion.
The cattle section reached the highest number of entries seen for many years. Supreme Champion Dairy Interbreed was the Holstein cow ‘Prospect Arvis Brenda’ from M&J Owens, Tregaron.
Supreme Champion Beef Interbreed was the Charolais cow from Messrs V & S & T Corbett from Knighton with Teme Poshtotty. Judge Mrs Phillipa Owens from Herefordshire judged the supreme horse & pony championships.
A well-known breeder of Welsh cobs under the Cascob prefix, perhaps it was no surprise, given her background, that her top four consisted of the Welsh breeds, representing the Welsh ridden section, the Mountain & Moorland section and the in-hand Section A and D.
In the end, she whittled them down, placing ‘Fronarth the Goddess’ owned by Gwyn Jones, Pennant as her supreme champion and the section A three-yr old ‘Islyn Blodeuwedd’, owned by Shân Islyn Powell-Jones from Trawsfynydd as Reserve.
Following the Covid outbreak and the lifting of avian flu restrictions, the poultry section returned to the show following a five year break, albeit it without the ducks and geese, as those restrictions were lifted far too late in the year to be included in the 2024 show.
Attracting exhibits as far afield as Preston, the champion was awarded to the Gold Brahma Bantam Female, owned by Paul Tucker, Gower and Reserve was Sue Stankiewicz from Treharris with her Serama Bantam Male.
The committee are grateful to North Cardiganshire Vintage club for organising a tremendous display of vintage vehicles which travelled around the main ring over the lunchtime period.
Megan Richards from Aberaeron won the highest number of points in the produce and craft marquee.
Judging the best trade stand were Rowland and Sian Rees-Evans, Llanrhystud and they chose Arbcore, tree surgeons as their pick of the day.
Bringing an end to a full day of competing, a feast of live music was laid on in the evening kicking off with Ryan Evans country singer. This was followed by Ceredigion-based performer Dafydd Pantrod a’r Band.
The highlight for many was Dafydd Iwan a’r Band. Having already performed elsewhere during the day, he travelled to Aberystwyth, and at 82 years old, proved he can still bridge the generations.
Show chairperson Jean Evans said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved, be it the exhibitors, the traders, and the sponsors, particularly our headline sponsors, Sinclair Land Rover.
“We aim to organise an event which represents the Ceredigion countryside, and one that the town can be proud of. Judging from the feedback we’ve received, I believe we’ve managed to do that, and for such a small committee, we feel a sense of achievement.”