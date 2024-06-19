People in Porthmadog looking for work can attend a recruitment event this week.
Working Wales, in partnership with Allports, will hosting the event for individuals seeking a job at the Careers Wales centre on High Street, Porthmadog on Friday, 21 June, from 10am-1pm.
Attendees can explore the diverse range of vacancies available across Allports' establishments, including their fish and chip shops, petrol station, and café. This event is free to attend, and booking is not required.
Allports is encouraging anyone interested in working for them to attend to learn more about the available positions.
There will be a guaranteed same day interview for anyone bringing their CV. There will also be an opportunity to receive CV and interview preparation support from Working Wales.
Representatives from Allports will be available to provide detailed information about roles, including job descriptions, duties, and pay, as well as answering any questions.
John Allport, Managing Director at Allports, said: “We have a variety of positions available across our dynamic teams. We are a family-friendly employer who offer full training and progression opportunities. We look forward to meeting you this Friday, 21 June to tell you more.”
During the event and beforehand, careers advisers from Working Wales will be available to provide free employability support, including assistance with CV writing and interview preparation. If you would like this support, we recommended you book a free appointment in advance to secure your spot.
Abigail Lines, stakeholder engagement adviser at Working Wales, said: “We are pleased to be hosting this event with Allports at the Porthmadog careers centre.
“It’s a great chance for job seekers to connect with a local employer, gain valuable insights into the various roles available, and get first-hand information ahead of the application process.
“If you are interested in attending this event, I’d really encourage you to book a free employability session. Please contact us or drop onto the Careers Wales centre in Porthmadog.”
Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to provide careers guidance and employability support to those aged 16 and above.
For more information about Working Wales and how to access careers support, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email [email protected].