We all have a couple of old mobile phones in a drawer or at the office or workplace, don’t we?
Why not have a root around your office and consider donating them to Woosnam & Davies News in Llanidloes
The newsagents are a drop-off point for recycling, reusing or redistribution of mobile phones or tech tablets.
“If you or your friends have any devices, either drop off when you’re in Llanidloes or pop them in a Jiffy bag and post them to 40 Longbridge Steet, Llanidloes, Powys, SY18 6EF,” said Woosnam & Davies’ Trudy Davies.
Alternatively, phone 01686 412263 for any further information.
“Thank you Llanidloes and district and further afield for all your support in our sustainability and charity journey,” she added.
“We collect money with these for the British Heart Foundation, Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, Meningitus Trust, Alzheimer’s Dementia Friends.
“Other items collected for these good causes are: old broken jewellery, watches, costume jewellery, coins, foreign notes, Euros and old postage stamps.”