The search is on to find community groups ready to adopt red phone boxes in the most rural parts of mid and north Wales.
BT says there are 70 boxes up for grabs across Wales, as the iconic landmarks prepare to celebrate their 100th birthday.
The red boxes available include those in towns such as Tregaron, Machynlleth and Bontddu.
Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott designed the first incarnation of the famous red phone box for a competition in 1924.
In recent years, however, with 98 per cent of the adult population now using a mobile phone, and significant improvements to mobile coverage, there has been a huge decline in the usage of payphones across the UK.
There are now around 850 remaining working payphones across Wales, around 260 of which are in traditional red kiosks.
BT is now urging communities across Wales to continue to take advantage of its kiosk adoption scheme to help transform its underused red phone boxes into other purposes.
Since BT introduced its Adopt a Kiosk programme in 2008, more than 500 phone boxes have been taken on by communities across Wales for just £1 each.
Redundant phone boxes have been adopted and turned into a range of facilities over the years, from defibrillator units and libraries, to mini art galleries and local museums.
BT says it is continuing to review its remaining estate of payphones, removing those that are no longer being used, in line with rules set out by Ofcom.
Michael Smy, Head of Street at BT, said: “With the vast majority of people now using mobile phones, and significant improvements to mobile coverage across the UK, we’ve continued to see a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones.
“With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our Adopt a Kiosk scheme. We’ve already seen some great kiosk conversions across the UK that have become valuable community assets.”
Adopt your local phone box
Phone boxes looking for new owners
Ceredigion
The Square, Tregaron
Gwynedd
Bontddu, Dolgellau
Carmarthenshire
Pentrecagal, Newcastle Emlyn; Meidrim; two in Llansteffan; Cilycwm, Llandovery; Nantgaredig; Llanfynydd and St Clears
Powys
Darowen Village; Two in Llanbrynmair; Dolwen; Fron; Garthmyl; Beauford Street, Crickhowell; Glamorgan Street, Llanddew, Watton, Streut, three in St Mary’s Street and Llandeilor Fan in Brecon; Castle Street Erwood and Llandeilo Graban in Builth Wells; Meifod and Bettws in Llandrindod Wells.
Communities can adopt a kiosk if they are a recognised public body, such as a parish council, community council or town council.
Boxes can also be adopted by registered charities or by individuals who have a payphone on their own land.
BT will continue to provide electricity (if already in place) to power the light for adopted phone boxes, free of charge.
For further information on how to apply to Adopt a Kiosk, click here, where application forms and information can be found.