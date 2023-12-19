REINDEER runners in New Quay have gathered for a winter challenge and raise money for the town's RNLI crew.
Last week (Sunday, 10 December) more 40 reindeer runners took part in New Quay RNLI’s first ever RNLI Reindeer Run.
Working in partnership with Haven Holiday’s Quay West holiday park, the runners met at the owners club for a briefing and then made their way down to Traeth Gwyn to do the 5k route, two laps of the beach.
Alice Coleman, RNLI Community Manager said: “We would like to thank all the volunteers, New Quay Fundraising team and Quay West Holiday Park for putting on this great event, and of course for thanks to all the entrants. We hope this is the start of something big and will be planning for another one next year.”
“All funds raised will be going towards the New Quay RNLI Shannon Appeal that has reached a whopping £90,000 this year, and we would like to thank everyone who has donated and organised events throughout this year.
“There is still time to donate online until the end of December, money is still coming in to reach our target of £105,000 by the end of year, so watch this space!