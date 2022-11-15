Remembrance services pay tribute to our war heroes
The Seaside Sisters WI group in New Quay spent months knitting, crocheting and sewing to create a beautiful Remembrance Day tribute
Services were held across Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday to remember to our fallen war heroes.
Above are just some of the pictures taken of tributes paid in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, New Quay, Machynlleth, Dolgellau, Dyffryn Ardudwy, Criccieth, Porthmadog and Aberdyfi to those who served in both World Wars.
In Aberystwyth, the town paused to remember the fallen on Friday morning as Armistice Day was marked with a ceremony on Owain Glyndŵr Square.
Members of the armed forces joined members of the public in a two-minute silence in the town centre.
A church service, parade and minute’s silence at Castle Point was held on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in New Quay, the Seaside Sisters WI group unveiled their latest creations under the cover of darkness on the eve of Armistice Day.
Members have spent months knitting, crocheting and sewing to create a beautiful Remembrance Day tribute.
The woolly creations were erected on Thursday night, to be revealed at first light on 11 November.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We have had an amazing response from locals and visitors on Facebook, and an ex RAF serviceman sent us this message which read ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your loving work on display at New Quay gladdened me’.”
