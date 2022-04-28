Renowned duo offer a night of eclectic musical entertainment

Jazz and Blues guitarist Remi Harris and double bass player Tom Moore perform at Theatr Fach, Dolgellau tonight, Friday, 29 April (7.30pm).

Remi’s unique style draws inspiration from artists such as Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery and Led Zeppelin. He has performed at some of the most renowned events and venues in the world, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Buckingham Palace, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 & 3. The ease and warmth of Remi’s stage presence, together with his virtuoso talent, will have concert goers captivated by his passion for the guitar.

Remi has been performing with Tom for over 10 years, during which time they have developed a remarkable musical affinity. Since graduating from The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2011 where he is currently based, Tom has performed around the UK with a variety of bands and musical projects. Starting at a young age on guitar and quickly moving to the electric bass, he has appeared at prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall and The North Sea Jazz Festival, and more recently supporting Jools Holland.