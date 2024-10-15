Rent in Gwynedd rose eight per cent in the past year, new figures show.
Office for National Statistics figures show the average private rent in Gwynedd reached £677 per month in the year to August – up 8 per cent from £627 a year prior, and up 29 per cent from an estimated £526 a month five years ago.
Across Wales, the average rent was £752 – rising 9 per cent from the year before.
The figures also show different costs for various Gwynedd homes, from £528 for a one-bed property to £979 for one with four or more bedrooms in August. A detached housed cost £826 to rent per month, a semi-detached cost £719, a terraced house was £650, and a flat or maisonette was £600.