Dramatic video and aerial images of a fire in Pwllheli have been taken by Gareth Jenkins.
Mr Jenkins, from Pwllheli, said a B&M lorry is on fire outside Treflan surgery in Pwllheli. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is tackling the blaze. They issued a warning to anyone nearby.
A fire service spokesperson said on social media: “We’re dealing with an ongoing incident in the Lower Cardiff Road area of Pwllheli and would ask all residents in the area to close windows and doors.”
Gareth Jenkins' captured this image of the lorry on fire (Copyright: See previous)
Gareth Jenkins' captured this image of the lorry alight and a fire engine approaching the area (Copyright: See previous)