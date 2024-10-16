Bala Lake Railway extension plans are on track, thanks to Caulmert.
The north Wales-based engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy’s proficiency, they say, stands to boost Gwynedd’s economy by more than £12m per decade.
Caulmert, which has offices in Bangor and St Asaph, helped secure planning permission for the railway extension.
The £4.5m project to strengthen tourism in the region was granted planning permission by Eryri National Park Authority after more than a decade of work by Bala Lake Railway Trust, with five years of support from Caulmert.
Extending the track by 1.2km from its current remote terminus at Pen-y-Bont to the town centre is predicted to increase spend on the high street and within the local area by £1.25m each year.
Bala Lake Railway Trust chairman Julian Birley said: “We would all like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who has supported us both financially and morally in something that until now was completely speculative.
“Without that backing, this would all still be and remain a dream. That belief in us and the project is what kept us all going, and we will never forget that.”
Although the extension is less than a mile long, it is not short of engineering challenges. A bridge over the River Dee will require widening, roads need diverting, and a new level crossing is necessary.
The station building, which is in a conservation zone, has been designed in sympathy with the environment.
“It’s a tricky project with lots of different engineering hurdles,” said Caulmert associate engineering lead on the project, David High.
“The proposed route of the railway will be alongside a road and uses part of an existing road bridge to cross the River Dee. It will also be on top of an embankment providing flood protection to the town of Bala.
“Without the cooperation of Gwynedd Council and NRW, the project would not be viable.”
The Caulmert team, with its variety of planning, environmental, and engineering disciplines is well-equipped to assist in continuing to deliver the project through the subsequent engineering stage.
Founder and managing director Mike Caulfield said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to support the scheme.
“It has required our team in north Wales, to do a lot of ‘outside the box’ thinking to reach this milestone.
“We look forward to developing our relationship with Bala Lake Railway Trust through the detailed design and implementation stages.”