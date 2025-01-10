RESIDENTS on an Aberystwyth town centre street have spoken of their anger after council workers removed their cones – months after threatening them with jail if they persisted in ‘obstructing the highway’
Town councillor, Mair Benjamin, says Ceredigion County Council workers came along on Friday morning and removed all the cones placed on the side of the road by residents along Maes yr Afon, near the town’s football stadium, Park Avenue.
Residents along the road, many of whom are elderly, place cones outside their homes in an attempt to save a parking space.
Cllr Benjamin, 79, had previously received a letter from Ceredigion County Council, stating that she would face up to a year in jail for placing bollards on the road.
Bollards were removed from the street on Friday, prompting Cllr Benjamin to say: “I am so upset that they have taken all these bollards away.
“They did it when no one was around. It’s so sly and spiteful.
“There has been no further correspondence following that letter (threatening a jail term), they have just come along and taken them away.
“Residents here are furious and are asking the question whether the council has taken the same action with other areas in town where residents put cones out, like along South Marine Terrace?”
Confirming it had removed the cones and bollards, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Ceredigion County Council acting in its capacity as the Highways Authority has removed objects placed on the highway at Maesyrafon which constituted an unnecessary obstruction of the highway under Section 137 of the Highways Act 1980.
“It has previously been clearly communicated to residents here, by letter, that cones should not be placed on the highway, and that any such objects, following observation, inspection, or complaints would be seized and removed, with the potential for any costs associated with their removal being recovered from those responsible for the obstruction.”
In a letter to residents, sent in October, Rhodri Llwyd, Corporate Director for Highways at Ceredigion County Council, said: “It has been noted that some residents of Maesyrafon have been placing traffic cones and/or other objects on the highway to reserve parking spaces for their own private vehicles. We write to remind you that these objects may constitute an unnecessary obstruction of the highway.”
The letter continues: “If a person, without lawful authority or excuse, in any way obstructs the free passage along a highway he is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 51 weeks or a fine or both.”
Speaking at the time, Cllr Benjamin accused the county council of being heavy handed with the elderly residents, adding: “What do they want to do? Put a 79-year-old woman in jail?
“I put the bollards outside my home as I have a heart condition and can’t walk far.
“Other residents have health conditions too.
“What we need is a residents parking scheme. Ceredigion are missing a trick.
“Think of the money they could make from those who live in town.”