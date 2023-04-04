RESIDENTS on an Aberystwyth street say they are tired of a 30-year problem which puts their lives in danger every day.
People living on the one-way Vulcan Street say cars drive the wrong way down the narrow road every day since the pedestrianisation of the top of Great Darkgate Street near the Market Hall and the Angel public house.
The situation has left them feeling ignored and even laughed at.
Tonwen Edwards said: “The whole thing has us feeling like we’re being ignored, and that people don’t care about us, regardless of the risk to life.
“I don’t feel safe walking outside my own home. I have grandsons who come here sometimes and I worry about them being outside my door. I tell people when we’re on the doorstep to go back in.”
Ms Edwards’ words were echoed by Steven Cargill, who last week was hit by a vehicle being driven down the street the wrong way.
Mr Cargill said: “This last incident proves that people don’t care despite the risk they pose. I’ve lived here for a year and I challenge most people who do it. Some do get aggressive, and some try to move me with their cars. That’s how I got hit this most recent time. The driver's wing mirror was closed from the impact. She didn’t stop to see how I was afterwards.”
Despite having CCTV footage which identifies the car, and having reported it to the police, Mr Cardale said: “The police still haven’t gotten back to me about it, despite the fact I gave all the information they needed to identify the person who did it!
“The traffic wardens have no doubt seen cars parked here that are facing the wrong way. They are so hot on cars that stay too long in parking spaces, but not once have I seen them issue a ticket to cars that are parked facing the wrong way on this one-way street.
“If this happened on Great Darkgate, or even Baker Street, it would be handled immediately, but here, people just laugh at us.”
The situation has left residents calling for improved blue directional signs to guide people down the one-way streets correctly, or alligator teeth – a barrier with a ramp and a step, which forces traffic to move one-way.
They have also called for the line markings and no entry writing on the road to be relined, as they have become faded.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Vulcan Street has been signed to show that it is a one-way street, in accordance with current regulations and guidance. We will investigate the signage in order to determine if it requires renewing and whether the signage needs to be clearer. We will also investigate the condition of the signage in case they’ve gone missing or have been turned around. Offences relating to motorists travelling the wrong way on a one way street is a matter for the police to consider.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing into a report of a vehicle contravening the one-way system at Vulcan Street, Aberystwyth. The reporting person sustained no injuries during the incident and has been able to provide us with useful information to assist our investigation. We are not aware of other similar incidents, and would therefore urge anyone who witnesses other vehicles misusing this road layout to report it to us.”