A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Vulcan Street has been signed to show that it is a one-way street, in accordance with current regulations and guidance. We will investigate the signage in order to determine if it requires renewing and whether the signage needs to be clearer. We will also investigate the condition of the signage in case they’ve gone missing or have been turned around. Offences relating to motorists travelling the wrong way on a one way street is a matter for the police to consider.”