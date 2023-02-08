POWYS residents are being invited to apply for road closures, free of charge, to allow them to hold communal street parties in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty The King.
The coronation celebrations are happening between 6 - 8 May 2023 with an extra bank holiday weekend providing the opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate this historic occasion.
During the long weekend, people are being invited to organise their own street parties and host a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ to brings neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun.
To process applications for street parties and subsequent road closures in time, any individual or group who intend to hold a community event on a public highway in Powys, must let the council know by 12 March. An application form can be obtained by emailing [email protected]