RESIDENTS in a rural community have spoken of their anger at being without phone or internet for the best part of a month.
People living in Aberangell could not message or call family over the festive period due to an issue with their phone lines that first arose on 18 December.
One resident, Ann Ward, told the Cambrian News: “I am furious that we have been waiting this long for our phones and internet to be fixed.
“We have three sons and grandchildren who we couldn’t speak to over Christmas due to having no phoneline or internet.
“The mobile signal is terrible in Aberangell as well. I’m lucky if I can send a text message.
“We have to drive to Dinas Mawddwy just to be able to make a call or send a message.
“So far, we have only had one message from BT saying they are looking into the problem.
“We aren’t the only ones who have this problem.
“There is such a lack of communication – they can forget it if they think we are paying our bill this month.
“We have been without any communication for three weeks and still no word on what the problem is or when it will be fixed.”
Local councillor, John Pughe Roberts, also raised concerns over the length of time some people have had to wait.
He said: “My biggest concern is for those who use the Gofal Gwynedd SOS buttons.
“They don’t work with a mobile signal and need a landline.
“BT need to fix this issue as a priority.”
A spokesperson for Openreach said that they were investigating the issue, and also asked if people are experiencing a fault with their broadband, they’d need to report it to their service provider (the company they pay their bill to, e.g., Sky, BT, Vodafone).