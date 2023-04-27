RESIDENTS of a west Wales community have installed their own road sign advising drivers to 'adjust bra straps', 'remove dentures' and 'secure their nuts' after becoming fed-up with potholes.
Locals, led by John Burton, 68, stuck up the hilarious sign claiming they are being 'ignored' by the council.
The sign was put up yesterday (Wednesday) near the Abergorlech Road in north Carmarthenshire near Brechfa.
It says: "Caution. Remove dentures. Adjust bra straps. Secure your nuts.
"Welcome to the worst maintained road in the county - courtesy of Carmarthenshire County Council."
John, who has lived on the road for 13 years, claims that no major refit of the 'completely destroyed' road has been completed in over 40 years.
Residents repeatedly suffer tyre blow-outs, flats and other damage as a result of the damage - which some locals must navigate as much as four or more times a day for the school run and to head to work.
Despite the council having sent out teams to patch small holes, the road remains in significant disrepair.
John says the damage is a 'perfect' example of 'discriminatory' practices towards rural communities reliant on rural roads.
He said: "Our cars get an absolute hammering on the road, and we're tired of being ignored about it.
"There is significantly more impact to local people than you might think, and after getting frustrated reporting the issue to the council we decided to do something different.
"Whilst the sign is intended to be funny, the constant wear and tear on our vehicles is a real issue.
"We figured that humour is the best way to confront the problem, that's why we chose to make the sign.
"The county council have a legal responsibility to provide us with access to our homes, and yet we complain every year - but they never fix the problem.
"They will send out engineers with a bit of tar to fill some of the holes, but it does not address the fundemental problem that the structure of the road is now destroyed.
"People have to navigate the road constantly to get in and out of the area - especially families on the school run and people trying to get to work.
"As a result we've had people with blown out tyres, and people are constantly leaking air navigating the potholes - which is expensive to undo.
"One neighbour who has lived here for around 40 years says that they cannot remember any substantial work having been done on the road since they moved in.
"We've complained annually for years now, and as recently as February I uploaded 70 pictures of damage to the road for the Council and I got no response.
"It is not unreasonable to ask that we have a road that has a safe surface for motor vehicles and bicycles.
"It is somewhat ironic that the police can check our vehicle to ensure that they are safe for the road but no one is ensuring that the road is safe for our vehicles.
"Hopefully now with this attention they will finally do something - but we've heard nothing yet."
Residents from nearby communiteis were quick to back up the complaints online.
One person posted: "Excellent poster. We complained about our road, they came and patched it but the whole road it falling to bits.
"There are temporary road surface signs on the main road all over Carmarthenshire so we don't stand a chance.
"I've been clearing out the drain on the road for 20 years or the road floods. Maybe I should send the council a Bill."
Cabinet member for transport, waste and infrastructure services, councillor Edward Thomas said the council undertook scheduled highway safety inspections of all roads including this rural road in the Llanfynydd area.