A Gwynedd flooring business has been recognised on a national stage after winning a prestigious industry award.
Ross Hughes Flooring Ltd has been named National Flooring Retailer of the Year 2025 (3+ Stores category) at the UK National Flooring Awards.
The judges praised Ross Hughes Flooring for its consistently high standards across multiple locations, strong customer service, and the quality of its installations and retail environments.
With showrooms in Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Dolgellau and a team of more than 30 professional fitters, the company has built a reputation for both domestic and commercial flooring projects throughout the region.
Billy Ross, Director, said: “This award reflects the hard work that goes on every day across our showrooms and fitting teams, and we’d like to thank our customers.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.