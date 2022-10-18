Residents plead with council to act over McDonald’s queues ‘seen from space’
Residents are pleading with the council to act over ‘crazy’ roundabout queues near McDonald’s in Aberystwyth that can be ‘seen from space.’
Residents have hit out at Ceredigion County Council for ‘ignoring’ congestion, pollution and road safety concerns.
A satellite image was posted on Facebook at the weekend showing a queue from McDonald’s snaking out of the car park, on to the roundabout and down Fford Parc-y-Llyn.
The newly-formed Parc-y-Llyn Access Improvement Group staged a meeting last Friday (14 October) which was attended by more than 30 people.
Its members claim the queues have become particularly disruptive after McDonald’s began to close the restaurant and leave open only the drive-thru due to the pandemic and staff shortages.
Group member and Parc-y-Llyn resident of 20 years, Paul Thomas, says it is ultimately the responsibility of the council to ensure the roads are safe for residents but he has urged all parties to meet to find a lasting solution.
“Residents are getting to the end of their tether,’ Mr Thomas said.
“There’s a queue outside McDonald’s at lunchtime, after school and at tea time. Go on Google Earth you can see it there!
“Last Saturday, there was a queue from around lunchtime for the rest of the day. It’s getting crazy.
“People try to jump the queue and go around the roundabout the wrong way and it’s dangerous.
“And where is the concern about the ecological impact of all the standing traffic pumping out fumes in those queues?
“But clearly the solution lies at the door of the council as authority for highways and McDonald’s as the traffic generators.
“We need a solution and we need it before accidents happen.”
The group is calling for a return to a chicane system in the McDonald’s car park which members say was scrapped last August, leading to worsening queues and resulting congestion.
It is also demanding the council reevaluate ‘outdated’ planning conditions for the McDonald’s restaurant and the entire car park due to rising use and the increasing overreliance on the drive-thru.
The Cambrian News has been reporting on concerns about noise and traffic at the restaurant since it was built in the late 1990s.
More recently concerns have been raised about its application for a 24-hour license which it was granted only on weekends.
Posts on Facebook about the queues have been liked and commented on by scores of residents.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are aware of the wider traffic issues in the area, and we’re always keen to play an active role in helping to address any problems.
“We strive to be a good neighbour and would welcome the opportunity to work with the local council and others to help consider solutions.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The council is aware of the issues reported and is currently investigating matters.”
