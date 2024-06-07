Residents are to protest a proposed wind farm near a nature reserve with a summer of events.
Many residents of Dylife, Staylittle and Llwynygog villages have spoken out against plans to erect 26 wind turbines near their homes.
Esgair Galed Energy Park would sit close to the Glaslyn Nature Reserve, Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest and Hafren Forest. To protest the plans, which were resubmitted for approval after being rejected in March with 85 opposing comments from residents, a group is organising a protest hike and exhibition to highlight the natural beauty of the area.
Maya Bimson, from Dylife and part of Fighting Esgair Galed Energy Park group, said: “There are so many reasons why [this plan] is wrong.
“I’m the secretary of Zero Carbon Llanidloes- I’m totally committed to moving away from fossil fuels, but bunging these enormous turbines, each of which needs a huge concrete base, and all the access roads that will be built- it’s unimaginable in such a fabulously beautiful place.
“There are better ways of doing it- using the Welsh Government’s pre-assessed windfarm sites and promoting solar on the rooves of cities, supermarkets, schools and cinemas.”
The group will hold a protest hike on 7 July from Dylife to Glaslyn.
They will be raising funds on 5 July with an Indian Feast at the Hanging Gardens in Llanidloes, and putting on an art exhibition at Machynlleth’s Ty Medi from 20 June, displaying local art inspired by Glaslyn.
The proposal is to erect a 122.5m tall meteorological mast to measure wind conditions, to erect wind turbines up to 220m high if the survey is successful. Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust (MWT) which runs Glaslyn Nature Reserve is against the plans, stating: “Windfarms should not be located in areas where the known direct impacts on wildlife are likely to be severe or would cause significant damage to a protected or irreplaceable habitat.” A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: "This project will not see any building on Glaslyn Nature Reserve, or the Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest.
“We would never propose a development on such sites.
"We are committed to not only protecting but enhancing habitats for local wildlife through the ongoing development of Esgair Galed Energy Park.
“We are conducting comprehensive surveys and ecological analysis as part of our planning application.
"We continue to refine our designs and project plans in response to ongoing surveys and public feedback.”