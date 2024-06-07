The proposal is to erect a 122.5m tall meteorological mast to measure wind conditions, to erect wind turbines up to 220m high if the survey is successful. Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust (MWT) which runs Glaslyn Nature Reserve is against the plans, stating: “Windfarms should not be located in areas where the known direct impacts on wildlife are likely to be severe or would cause significant damage to a protected or irreplaceable habitat.” A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: "This project will not see any building on Glaslyn Nature Reserve, or the Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest.