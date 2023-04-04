cHILDREN from the Margaret Barnard pre-school in Tywyn were invited to take part in an Easter bonnet parade on the village green.
Residents who live around the green at Dol Hendre, invited the youngsters to have some fun with them last Tuesday, 4 April.
Around 35 children came, and the village green association bought Easter eggs for each child.
The mayor of Tywyn was also attended to help judge the best bonnets with a larger egg awarded to the young winners.
Residents also supplied cakes and a drink for all the children, as well as an egg for the best adult bonnet as the older generations were allowed to take part too.
Jean Hudson, one of the event organisers, said: “We had a wonderful day. Thank you to everyone that contributed.
“Thanks to our lovely lady mayoress Eileen, her friend Olwen Griffiths, and Cllr Kathy Evans, who were our judges.
“Thank you to everyone who came and supported us, and a huge thank you to Sue Groom and Sue Passmore for knowing the words to Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken.”
The pre-school is trying to raise monies for a minibus. They have set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money needed to buy the vehicle. So far they have raised £865 of their £6,000 goal.
The vehicle will be used to pick up and drop off children throughout the day, as well as take them out on trips.
To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/2xe2xa-get-us-mobile.