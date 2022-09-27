“Since opening this sleepy restaurant in April 2016, we have truly maximised the business in every way possible whilst maintaining our values and continuing to improve in all aspects. But, to be tasked with increasing revenue by another 5.5k per month just to keep the lights on, makes this pretty pointless. Take away the passion and love, friendships, banter, laughs, etc, the goal of this business is to be profitable. To add £66,000 extra to our already high annual bills, leaves me with more questions than answers on how to generate that extra revenue, with extra workload, but no extra profits...whilst dealing with increasing supplier prices (the suppliers are also being hit with huge increases, which will increase product prices).”