Restaurant forced to close over crippling energy bills
A RESTAURANT has been forced to close over crippling energy bills.
Gatehouse Steakhouse in Dolgellau has been forced to close permanently after receiving quotes for gas and electricity of over £7,000.
The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
John and Vita said: “This is a strange post to write and I don’t even know how to start it off.
“We have CLOSED The Gatehouse Steakhouse permanently. We had planned on being here for another 4 years, doing our thing, having fun, and serving great food!
“Unfortunately, we were quoted £7,378 per month on gas and electricity, and this was the best quote. This is a huge increase from what we have been paying, and it is just not realistic for a small independent business to thrive with such overheads...and “surviving” is just treading water.
“Since opening this sleepy restaurant in April 2016, we have truly maximised the business in every way possible whilst maintaining our values and continuing to improve in all aspects. But, to be tasked with increasing revenue by another 5.5k per month just to keep the lights on, makes this pretty pointless. Take away the passion and love, friendships, banter, laughs, etc, the goal of this business is to be profitable. To add £66,000 extra to our already high annual bills, leaves me with more questions than answers on how to generate that extra revenue, with extra workload, but no extra profits...whilst dealing with increasing supplier prices (the suppliers are also being hit with huge increases, which will increase product prices).”
They added: “The easy answer is to put up prices, but it’s not so simple. Footfall must also then increase, but it is highly likely to decrease given the reduced household incomes after bill increases, etc.
“If we continued trading, we would be charging over £30 for an 8oz rump steak, and £25 for a burger. This is totally unrealistic.
“Only last week we were still busy, so it is comforting to know that we have chosen to close for the reasons mentioned, than been forced to close due to a failed business. It is what it is unfortunately.
So we had to make a sensible decision based on facts and smart thinking. It’s very sad, but these decisions can’t be made with the heart. We made an decision with emotions put aside, we can deal with these feelings at a later date. If it was decided with the heart, we’d be here for years and years until you are fed up of us.”
It is now known how many staff have been affected by the closure, but the owners said: “Laying off brilliant staff is a gut-wrenchingly difficult thing to do, especially when everybody is so close and we are all friends, but the staff took the news so well, albeit very suprised, and that is testament to such a fantastic bunch of people.”
The owners said they had “a nice party” for the staff, and thanked them, and their customers, on Facebook.
“All good things come to an end and another door opens,” they added.
“Before the next door opens we will be taking a few months off to spend as a family and have some fun with our children, whilst planning the next step in our exciting lives. It’s been a great journey with so much laughter had and special memories made. We will miss you all,but we certainly won’t forget you.”
