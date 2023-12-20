A Gwynedd restaurant has been named Best Hidden Gem Seaside Restaurant & Bar 2023 - North Wales.
LUXlife at Talybont near Barmouth bestowed the accolade on Nineteen.57 at this year’s Food and Drink Awards 2023. Now in its eighth consecutive year, the awards aim to commend standout companies, brands, and products across the international food and beverage industries, shining a light on those embracing developments and paving the way forward for the industry.
It rounds off an exciting year for the restaurant, which raised more than £13,000 at a charity auction supported by past and present Formula One racing and world rally stars.
The auction, which raised £13,249.67, took place on Sunday, 29 October at the award-winning Nineteen.57 Restaurant and Bar based at Islawrffordd Caravan Park, Talybont, near Barmouth. Chris and Emma Statham and Sion Wellings from Nineteen.57 said then that they were “totally staggered” by the sum raised for Race Against Dementia (RAD) which funds early-career researchers to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia.
Former F1 world champion and ambassador Sir Jackie Stewart OBE founded RAD after his wife Helen’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
F1 and world rally stars donated items to the auction and video messages of support were sent by Sir Jackie, former F1 champion Nigel Mansell, Simon Lazenby, lead presenter of Formula One for Sky Sports and world rally star Elfyn Evans who lives near Dolgellau.
We shared Sir Jackie and Nigel’s videos at the time. Now we can share Simon and Elfyn’s.