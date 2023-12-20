The auction, which raised £13,249.67, took place on Sunday, 29 October at the award-winning Nineteen.57 Restaurant and Bar based at Islawrffordd Caravan Park, Talybont, near Barmouth. Chris and Emma Statham and Sion Wellings from Nineteen.57 said then that they were “totally staggered” by the sum raised for Race Against Dementia (RAD) which funds early-career researchers to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia.