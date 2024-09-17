“I became a lifeboat crew member from the age of 19 in 1993 and continued right through until last year. I have been on too-many-to-count call-outs over the years, some extremely long and difficult; large fishing boats in trouble, broken down yachts and pleasure boats and people in need of help on the coast. I’m proud to have served with the RNLI and wish all the crew at Pwllheli the best and that they stay safe.”