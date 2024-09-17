A retired Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat crew member has been recognised for long service.
Jason Warren, from Pwllheli, has been formally recognised by the RNLI for over 30 years of long service and dedication to the charity that saves lives at sea.
Having initially volunteered at Pwllheli lifeboat station in his late teens, sweeping floors and tidying up, Jason trained as an inshore lifeboat crew member as soon as he was able to and passed out at the age of 19 in 1993.
He soon progressed to crew of the all-weather Mersey Class lifeboat.
In 2023 Jason decided to hang up his waterproofs and yellow wellies and call it a day, having attended many call outs over the years.
Following the presentation of the certificate of recognition by Gerallt Williams, Pwllheli RNLI’s chair, Jason said: “I was introduced to the lifeboat by my uncle, Bernie Smith, who was on the crew, and went along just to help out at the station to begin with.
“I became a lifeboat crew member from the age of 19 in 1993 and continued right through until last year. I have been on too-many-to-count call-outs over the years, some extremely long and difficult; large fishing boats in trouble, broken down yachts and pleasure boats and people in need of help on the coast. I’m proud to have served with the RNLI and wish all the crew at Pwllheli the best and that they stay safe.”
In 2008 Jason was credited and thanked by the RNLI for a rescue of two people in Pwllheli Marina when a catamaran had caught fire.
Gerallt Williams said: “We are incredibly grateful for Jason’s long service, and it was an honour to present him with this certificate.
“The RNLI depends on its volunteers, Ninety-seven per cent of our frontline lifesavers are volunteers, including over 5,700 volunteer lifeboat crew members at stations around the UK and Ireland.”
There are opportunities currently available to volunteer with Pwllheli’s lifeboat visits team and water safety team. Visit the RNLI’s website for more information and for other volunteering opportunities in your area (https://rnli.org/support-us/volunteer)