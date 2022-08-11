Review: Castle crowd go GaGa for group
Another good night was had by all at Cardigan Castle. This time a crowd gathered to see Queen tribute act, Radio GaGa.
The band was brilliant and the lighting and sound were stunning. ‘Freddie’ was on fine form, although he seemed to be more at ease as the flamboyant frontman in the second half of the show.
I’m told that there were around 700 in the crowd for Lost in Music two weeks ago, and that there were 1,200 people at Radio GaGa. It made going to the toilet, the bar, for food and walking through the crowd of picnic blankets and camping chairs a bit more challenging, but the atmosphere was electric and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
The warm weather was an added bonus and kept the enthusiastic crowd outside long in to the night.
