Today sees the publication of an independent review into the policing of the Hunting Act in north Wales.
The review was ordered in May 2022 by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner
Andy Dunbobbin and, while the text highlights that North Wales Police’s actions are consistent with good practice, it also includes a set of recommendations on how it polices hunting across the region.
The report has been prepared by members of Cyfiawnder – the Social Inclusion Research Institute at Wrexham Glyndwr University, who sought the views of the pro-hunting and anti-hunting community, the police and others connected with the issue.
The review looked at enforcement challenges linked to Hunting Act 2004 for the police; what constitutes good practice in relation to policing the hunting ban; how well North Wales Police performs in relation to illegal fox hunting and incidents connected with hunting that are brought to their attention; and how well the Force complies with National Standards on recording, responding, investigating and prosecuting incidents connected to hunting.
The review notes that fox hunting is not a national policing priority, and that in the past this fact has informed North Wales Police’s response to the issue. But the report also highlights that the force’s policing of the Hunting Act aligns well with good practice guides. It also emphasises that in the 12months leading up to the review, North Wales Police had been “refreshing its approach and practices associated with enforcing the hunting ban and incidents associated with it”.
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said: “My role as Police
and Crime Commissioner is to make sure that the people of North Wales have the best police service possible, wherever they live. Rural and wildlife crime is especially important to me due to the significant impact that crime can have on our rural communities across north Wales.
“Many people from across the spectrum of opinion on hunting raised this issue with me and I commissioned this review to gain an independent and objective insight into how the Hunting Act is policed in North Wales. It is important that we put the police under a lens to see where they are policing effectively and where any improvements might be needed.
“While the findings demonstrate that North Wales Police are doing an effective job in policing the Hunting Act, and in balancing the strident views on both sides of the hunting divide, the report also recommends a number of changes in operations. I will now work with the Chief Constable and senior officers of North Wales Police to see how these recommendations can be put into practise.
“I would like to thank the team at Wrexham Glyndwr University for their work in completing this review in a pragmatic, professional and objective manner. I would also like to sincerely thank the many members of the public who took part and shared their thoughts.”